The Miami Heat are on the verge of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they received a bit of troubling news when it comes to veteran P.J. Tucker as the regular season comes to a close. Tucker underwent an MRI for a calf injury and it showed a strain, putting him out for the final two regular-season games and possibly beyond, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO