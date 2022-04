Lingering Lyme; long COVID; formula recall; Gableman records; Russian oil ban. Of note: This week we highlight our examination of the debate over whether patients can suffer long-term effects of Lyme disease — or whether something else is causing shifting symptoms. Wisconsin Watch’s Zhen Wang follows Maria Freitas, who for years has suffered from joint pain, brain fog, fever and other maladies. Freitas attributes the symptoms to Lyme disease, but mainstream physicians insist she has rheumatoid arthritis — a diagnosis that she said does not explain many of her symptoms. Separately, WPR reports on frustrated Wisconsinites who are suffering from another chronic disease: long COVID-19.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO