Coachella, CA

Bun B's Trill Burgers are headed to Coachella

KHOU
KHOU
 2 days ago
INDIO, Calif. — There's no doubt about it — Bun B is having one heck of a year!. The Trill OG announced on his Instagram Monday that his Trill Burgers are headed to California to be served during Coachella. "Trill Burgers is proud to announce that we...

101.5 KNUE

One Mexican Restaurant is a Hot Spot for Celebrities in Fort Worth, Texas

There aren't many people especially in the state of Texas that don't love Mexican food. Any place that kicks off your experience with chips and salsa on the table is obviously off to a great start. But there is one place in Fort Worth that has been serving up delicious Tex-Mex since 1935 and it's so well known that often times you will see big time celebrities stopping by to grab a bite to eat. Joe T. Garcia's has been filling plates and satisfying appetites for years which is why it's not shocking to see big time athletes, musicians, and celebrities there.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheStreet

Burger King Bets Big On Its Ugly New Burger

These days Burger King (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report really is earning its name, especially when it comes to taking wacky, wildly creative chances in the fast food market. It's created some truly bizarre products worldwide in its efforts to innovate and stand out from the pack,...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Louis Burgers

In a perfect world, every neighborhood has a late-night spot flipping patties where you can dunk fries till 2am. In Compton, that’s this casual burger joint on Rosecrans Ave. Louis Burgers II opened in 1984, and has been serving styrofoam containers filled with juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chili cheese fries, and plump pastrami sandwiches ever since. They’ve also got options like crunchy tacos and wet burritos on the menu, but we recommend sticking to the fast food classics here. The drive-thru line can get pretty long around dinnertime, but it’s worth it for the great food and ridiculously tall sign out front that provides a healthy dose of ‘80s nostalgia.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package. The new menu offering features a...
PASADENA, CA
The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
KHOU

Black Restaurant Week Houston starts Friday

HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week Houston is gearing up to start on Friday and run through April 10. The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention to Black-owned restaurants in the city. According to Black Restaurant Week, many of these businesses don't have the funds to advertise...
HOUSTON, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Subway, Chipotle, and Other Design Your Own Meal Restaurants Scheduled to Close in 2022

Subway permanently closed nearly 5000 locations since 2017, while Chipotle shuttered over 50 in 2018 before a renewed expansion in 2021. What are the present forecasts?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Quora.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Subway.com, Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, Popular Science, and USAToday.com.
Person
Bun B
Mashed

A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Returning For A Limited Time

Fans of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are not only into their dipping sauces — they're pretty specific about which ones are the cream of the crop. While sauces come and go and you can find some only at certain locations and not others, Wide Open Eats surveyed five McDonald's classics, trying out Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, and Hot Mustard. The conclusion? While each flavor may be distinct in its own right, each has its own tasty merits, and determining which is the best-of-the-best comes down to the consumer.
RESTAURANTS
KHOU

Family asking man seen on camera taking their dog to return him

HOUSTON — A west Houston family is blaming last week’s strong winds for causing the gate to their backyard to break, which allowed for their beloved dog to escape. Their Goldendoodle made it to a gas station across the street where a man is seen on camera taking the dog and driving away.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
#Food Drink#American Cheese#Rodeohouston#Complexcon
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

McDonald's Just Brought Back These Fan-Favorite Nuggets

How's this for fast food? According to NBC Sports, in his autobiography, "Fastest Man Alive," Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt said he consumed around 1,000 McDonald's chicken nuggets over a period of 10 days while competing at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. That kind of claim alone might bring stardom to a food. But the famed Chicken McNugget appeared on McDonald's menus throughout the U.S. in 1983 (via the McDonald's website) and quickly became popular back then.
RESTAURANTS
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

