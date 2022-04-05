Warriors' Stephen Curry starting to 'ramp things up' for playoff return

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wants to be on the court come postseason. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry hasn't played since suffering a left foot sprain on March 16, but it appears as though his return to the court is not far off.

On Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that although Curry hasn't returned to practice yet, he's making progress in his rehab.

Last week, the Warriors ruled out Curry for the remainder of the regular season and said an update on his status would be provided on April 11. Golden State has three games left on the schedule and will wrap up the regular season on April 10 with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors have already clinched a spot in the postseason, and the first round of the NBA playoffs is set to begin on April 16.

Curry, 34, became the all-time leader in three-pointers earlier this season. In 64 starts, he's averaging 25.5 points with 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

The Warriors are currently third place in the Western Conference and one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks. If the playoffs began today, Golden State would play the Utah Jazz in the first round.