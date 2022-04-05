ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Murder at the gas pump; police identify suspected killer

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police have identified a man wanted in connection for murder at the gas pump.

Police named Demonte Jones, 25, of Hopewell, as the "suspected offender" in the April 3 shooting death of Willie Studivant.

Hopewell Police
Demonte Jones

Studivant was shot and killed at a Wawa gas pump on Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell.

"Witnesses reported there was a verbal argument between Mr. Studivant and another person [police now believe to be Jones]," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Mr. Jones is considered armed and extremely dangerous."

The nature of the alleged 2:30 a.m. argument has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

