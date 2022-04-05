Killing Eve 'spin-off series is in the works focusing on spy Carolyn Martens's early life... but Villanelle and Eve Polastri are unlikely to return'

A Killing Eve spin-off show is understood to be in the pipeline, which will focus on popular character Carolyn Martens.

The creators of the hit BBC drama are believed to be considering a prequel honing in on Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) early life.

Due to the timeline of the reported spin-off series, it is unlikely that lead characters Villanelle and Eve Polastri, played by Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, will make an appearance.

A TV insider told The Sun that spy Carolyn was both a curveball choice and an obvious choice for the focus of the spin-off, as she will provide a different angle to continue the series.

They added: 'Bosses felt that Killing Eve had to come to an end but its spirit should live on in a new form, and this is the project they're focusing their efforts on now.

'It's in the early stages of development and the finished series is months, if not years, away.'

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

The news comes as Killing Eve's fourth and final season is well underway, with Villanelle brutally attacking Helene, played by Camille Cottin, in episode six.

In the latest instalment, titled Oh Goodie, I'm the Winner, the plot moves on from the shock ending of episode four when Villanelle was shot in the back with an arrow on the orders of Helene.

However, after new assassin Pam (Anjana Vasan) removes the the arrow and casually calls Villanelle's injury a 'flesh wound', psychopath Villanelle bounces back to her best and sets out to seek revenge against Helene.

Villanelle learns of Helene's location after being sent a secret message by fellow assassin Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane).

The murderous character heads to Helene's hotel room and waits under the bed for the perfect moment to pounce with a knife.

However, Eve (Sandra Oh) turns up at the hotel and is totally unaware that Eve is hiding under the bed.

As Eve enters Helene's hotel room, Helene begins to flirt with Eve and attempts to get her to take a seat on the bed, prompting Villanelle to painfully slice the skin on the back of Helene's feet in a horrific attack.

Helene stands up and stumbles around the room much to the shock of Eve while Villanelle climbs out from under the bed.

As Villanelle brings the knife up to to slit Helene's throat, Helene grabs a vase in a bid to save herself.

However, she doesn't have the strength and Villanelle beats her to the ground before drawing the knife across her neck, with Eve looking on slightly aroused.

Villanelle later travels to a remote Scottish island and seeks refuge after reuniting with Gunn.

However, the violence does not end there - Eve tracks down Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Lars (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson) at his cabin and, after a hushed conversation, shoots him in the head.

It comes after Killing Eve viewers watched a terrifying scene unfold in a recent episode in which Villanelle chopped off a man's finger and stuck it up his nose.

The brutal assassin, was seen using a cheese wire to wrap around The Twelve torture victim Rustem's (Sebastian Abineri) arm and chop off his fingers, with his toes already having been detached.

In the episode, Hélène (Camille Cottin) visited Villanelle in jail after she was previously locked up by the authorities.

Villanelle informed Hélène she had a desire to make a lot of money, prompting Hélène to free Villanelle from her prison cell.

Hélène then handed Villanelle a sealed envelope containing the name of her next target, which led her to Rustem.

After pressing Rustem for information, the unsympathetic executioner chopped off his thumb using the cheese wire.

Taking things a step further, she stuck the digit up his nostril.

Meanwhile, fans were left hot under the collar after catching a glimpse of Eve and Hélène taking a bath together in a steamy scene.

In the intimate moment, Eve was seen surrounded by bubbles as she sat at the opposite end of the tub from Hélène.

Eve and Hélène played a game of cat and mouse after Eve tracked down the sadistic French handler in her native country.

After a number of flirtatious exchanges between the pair, things culminated as they stripped off before making their way into the bathroom.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: 'Always wanted to see Sandra Oh and Camille Cottin kiss and share a bath so yaay #KillingEve.'

The next episode of Killing Eve arrives on BBC iPlayer on Monday April 11 and airs on BBC One at 9pm on Saturday.