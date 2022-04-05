ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Killing Eve 'spin-off series is in the works focusing on spy Carolyn Martens's early life... but Villanelle and Eve Polastri are unlikely to return'

By Kate Dennett, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Killing Eve spin-off show is understood to be in the pipeline, which will focus on popular character Carolyn Martens.

The creators of the hit BBC drama are believed to be considering a prequel honing in on Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) early life.

Due to the timeline of the reported spin-off series, it is unlikely that lead characters Villanelle and Eve Polastri, played by Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, will make an appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzaLW_0f0Izvod00
Exciting: A Killing Eve spin-off show is understood to be in the pipeline, but it will likely not focus on Villanelle and Eve Polastri, played by Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh

A TV insider told The Sun that spy Carolyn was both a curveball choice and an obvious choice for the focus of the spin-off, as she will provide a different angle to continue the series.

They added: 'Bosses felt that Killing Eve had to come to an end but its spirit should live on in a new form, and this is the project they're focusing their efforts on now.

'It's in the early stages of development and the finished series is months, if not years, away.'

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWXwu_0f0Izvod00
Lead: The creators of the hit BBC drama are believed to be considering a prequel honing in on Carolyn Martens's (Fiona Shaw) early life

The news comes as Killing Eve's fourth and final season is well underway, with Villanelle brutally attacking Helene, played by Camille Cottin, in episode six.

In the latest instalment, titled Oh Goodie, I'm the Winner, the plot moves on from the shock ending of episode four when Villanelle was shot in the back with an arrow on the orders of Helene.

However, after new assassin Pam (Anjana Vasan) removes the the arrow and casually calls Villanelle's injury a 'flesh wound', psychopath Villanelle bounces back to her best and sets out to seek revenge against Helene.

Villanelle learns of Helene's location after being sent a secret message by fellow assassin Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gu9s_0f0Izvod00
Not over: A TV insider said spy Carolyn was both a curveball choice and an obvious choice, as she will provide a different take to continue the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk7K8_0f0Izvod00
Shocker: The news comes as Killing Eve's fourth and final season is well underway, with Villanelle brutally attacking Helene, played by Camille Cottin, in episode six

The murderous character heads to Helene's hotel room and waits under the bed for the perfect moment to pounce with a knife.

However, Eve (Sandra Oh) turns up at the hotel and is totally unaware that Eve is hiding under the bed.

As Eve enters Helene's hotel room, Helene begins to flirt with Eve and attempts to get her to take a seat on the bed, prompting Villanelle to painfully slice the skin on the back of Helene's feet in a horrific attack.

Helene stands up and stumbles around the room much to the shock of Eve while Villanelle climbs out from under the bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZOUx_0f0Izvod00
Fighting back: Helene stands up and stumbles around the room much to the shock of Eve while Villanelle climbs out from under the bed and attacks

As Villanelle brings the knife up to to slit Helene's throat, Helene grabs a vase in a bid to save herself.

However, she doesn't have the strength and Villanelle beats her to the ground before drawing the knife across her neck, with Eve looking on slightly aroused.

Villanelle later travels to a remote Scottish island and seeks refuge after reuniting with Gunn.

However, the violence does not end there - Eve tracks down Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Lars (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson) at his cabin and, after a hushed conversation, shoots him in the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcn6K_0f0Izvod00
Out of luck: The violence does not end there - as Eve tracks down Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Lars (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson) at his cabin and shoots him in the head

It comes after Killing Eve viewers watched a terrifying scene unfold in a recent episode in which Villanelle chopped off a man's finger and stuck it up his nose.

The brutal assassin, was seen using a cheese wire to wrap around The Twelve torture victim Rustem's (Sebastian Abineri) arm and chop off his fingers, with his toes already having been detached.

In the episode, Hélène (Camille Cottin) visited Villanelle in jail after she was previously locked up by the authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrODi_0f0Izvod00
Horrific: Killing Eve viewers were in for a bumpy ride as they watched a horrific scene unfold in a recent episode in which psychopath Villanelle chopped off a man's finger

Villanelle informed Hélène she had a desire to make a lot of money, prompting Hélène to free Villanelle from her prison cell.

Hélène then handed Villanelle a sealed envelope containing the name of her next target, which led her to Rustem.

After pressing Rustem for information, the unsympathetic executioner chopped off his thumb using the cheese wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2zr8_0f0Izvod00
Shocking: The brutal assassin was seen using a cheese wire to chop off a torture victim's fingers, before sticking on up his nose

Taking things a step further, she stuck the digit up his nostril.

Meanwhile, fans were left hot under the collar after catching a glimpse of Eve and Hélène taking a bath together in a steamy scene.

In the intimate moment, Eve was seen surrounded by bubbles as she sat at the opposite end of the tub from Hélène.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGLuF_0f0Izvod00
Overstepping the mark? Taking things a step further, Villanelle stuck the digit up his nostril in a moment of madness

Eve and Hélène played a game of cat and mouse after Eve tracked down the sadistic French handler in her native country.

After a number of flirtatious exchanges between the pair, things culminated as they stripped off before making their way into the bathroom.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: 'Always wanted to see Sandra Oh and Camille Cottin kiss and share a bath so yaay #KillingEve.'

The next episode of Killing Eve arrives on BBC iPlayer on Monday April 11 and airs on BBC One at 9pm on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkU6c_0f0Izvod00
Intimate: And Killing Eve fans were left hot under the collar after catching a glimpse of the show's Eve Polastri and Hélène taking a bath together in a recent steamy scene

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'Killing Eve' recap: Villanelle heads back to psychopath therapy

Murder! Betrayal! Therapy! This episode of Killing Eve has everything — and everyone, thanks to a nifty new title card gimmick where each scene is framed around a character rather than a location. At first I thought the show might be hinting at something, like, "These are all the most important characters who you will be seeing in future episodes," but then one of them ended up stabbed to death, so who knows.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Killing Eve - A Rainbow in Beige Boots and It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous - Double Review: Too Little Too Late

Warning: This double review may contain spoilers. The final season of Killing Eve continues to be a major disappointment. Midway through the middle episode, something interesting finally happens, or to be more accurate, something interesting starts to happen. Episodes 3 "A Rainbow in Beige Boots" and 4 "It's Agony and I'm Ravenous" toy with the same stray threads the season has been flapping in the wind since the premiere. The problem dates back even farther than season three, though. Absolutely no one is dying to know more about who the members of the Twelve are, an appallingly boring mystery this series treats as its backbone. “It's Agony and I'm Ravenous" shows the briefest signs of life, but it’s a textbook case of being too little, too late, especially for the chances of this show to pull all these flailing threads together into a cohesive story and nail a satisfactory ending for the series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Killing Eve recap: Havana, Baby!

The first three episode of Killing Eve this season have been (to put it kindly) a slow burn. But this week, things are heating up. Gird your loins, everyone, for severed body parts, a trip to Havana, and a new assassin on the scene: this is "It's Agony and I'm Ravenous."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Fiona Shaw
Person
Camille Cottin
TVLine

Killing Eve Boss Breaks Down Eve's 'Pivotal' Decision, Teases a 'Thrilling, Emotional, Satisfying' Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s Killing Eve. We don’t want to say for sure, but it kind of looks like Eve and Villanelle are never, ever getting back together. This week on Killing Eve, the cat and mouse came back into each other’s orbits as Villanelle crashed at Eve’s hotel room and sought help from therapist Martin after last week’s double murder. A wary Martin told Villanelle that’s a good sign, since true psychopaths don’t want to change. Villanelle also confessed she’s still obsessed with Eve (“She’s a rainbow in beige boots”), and...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailonline
tvinsider.com

‘Killing Eve’: Camille Cottin on a Big Turning Point for Eve & Helene

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous.”]. Who has the upper hand in their scenes, Eve (Sandra Oh) or Helene (Camille Cottin)? It continues to constantly change in Killing Eve Season 4 as they look to cut off the head of the monster that is the Twelve.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Alice Eve signs on to star in a gender-swapped reboot of the late 1990s CBS series Early Edition that originally starred Kyle Chandler

Just over 25 years after Kyle Chandler starred in the original series Early Edition, CBS has found its leading lady for a gender-swapped reboot, Alice Eve. The 40-year-old British actress has signed on to star in a new reboot of the show, which originally starred Kyle Chandler and aired four seasons from 1996 to 2000, via Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story star joins Bradley Cooper's Netflix movie

American Horror Story star Matt Bomer has joined Bradley Cooper's new Netflix film. The biopic Maestro could be an Oscar contender, as it's the story of esteemed composer Leonard Bernstein's tumultuous personal life. Bomer has been cast as a clarinet player with whom Bernstein reportedly had an affair during his...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Collider

'Killing Eve' Spin-Off In Development With an Unexpected Lead

Ahead of the Killing Eve series finale, a spin-off has now been officially confirmed to be in development. The planned series is said to be a prequel and to focus on the beginnings of skilled spy Carolyn Martens, who is played by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Sid Gentle Films, who was behind Killing Eve, is producing the spin-off series. It is not currently known if the spin-off will air on BBC America like its predecessor or not.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Returning to Series Once Again

A familiar face is coming back to Grey's Anatomy. On Wednesday, Kate Walsh confirmed on social media that her character Dr. Addison Montgomery would be returning for an upcoming episode. Ahead of the current season, Grey's Anatomy let fans know that Walsh would be appearing in multiple episodes during the season. However, details about her return have been kept tight-lipped until now.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Inside the society wedding of the year: Glamorous toilet brush heiress Lou Hay stuns in a tulle gown as she marries millionaire property developer Jake O'Neil in a secret ceremony at a heritage-listed Sydney mansion

Two of Australia's wealthiest families came together on Thursday for the wedding of toilet brush heiress Lou Hay and property developer Jake O'Neil. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the heritage-listed Carthona mansion in Darling Point, Sydney, surrounded by their close family and friends. Lou, who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Ozark Star Laura Linney Will Make Directorial Debut in Season 4, Part 2

Four-time Emmy Award winner and Ozark star Laura Linney is making her directorial debut in the final season of Netflix's acclaimed crime thriller series. Deadline reports that Linney will be directing an episode of Ozark Season 4, Part 2, as the show approaches its highly anticipated conclusion. click to enlarge.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

West Duchovny to star in Hulu's Saint X

Duchovny, the daughter of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, has been cast as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in the eight-episode psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives. West Duchovny will play Alison, a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort. West Duchovny also appears in Netflix's upcoming opioid crisis limited series Painkiller.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy