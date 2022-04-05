Car overturns in crash with parked car, North Heights Neighborhood

W C St and N Pearl Ave, Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday reports of a crash at W C Street and N Pearl Ave. in Joplin.

Tipsters told us one car on its side.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Joplin Police Ofc Darrell Klink tells us on scene the car on its side was traveling west on C, and struck a parked car.

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. A passenger refused medical care.

Appleton Towing will remove the crashed vehicle.

ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD IDENTIFICATION MAP. CRASH OCCURRED IN NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD.

ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD IDENTIFICATION MAP. CRASH OCCURRED IN NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD.

