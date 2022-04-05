ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Car overturns in crash with parked car, North Heights Neighborhood

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago
W C St and N Pearl Ave, Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday reports of a crash at W C Street and N Pearl Ave. in Joplin.

Tipsters told us one car on its side.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Joplin Police Ofc Darrell Klink tells us on scene the car on its side was traveling west on C, and struck a parked car.

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. A passenger refused medical care.

Appleton Towing will remove the crashed vehicle.

ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD IDENTIFICATION MAP. CRASH OCCURRED IN NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD.

One Joplin has identified nearly 100 different neighborhoods in the city limits. Knowing the name and boundaries of the place where you live is the first step in building a community where neighbors thrive together, building a sense of connection and pride for that place. Each neighborhood in Joplin has a unique heritage, story and name. We encourage our followers to use the ONE JOPLIN map to get acquainted with the name of your neighborhood.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now for the latest on what is happening where you live.

