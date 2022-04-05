ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Voters in Joplin hit the polls for local elections

By Andre Louque
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin voters are in action today as local elections are underway throughout Missouri and Oklahoma.

Residents have the opportunity to place their ballots in their voting precinct today, April 5th.

In Joplin, poll workers say they expect about %25 of residents to venture to the polls.

Officials believe several big issues on this year’s ballot, such as Memorial Hall, are a major driving force for voter turnout.

Poles close at 7:00 pm tonight

