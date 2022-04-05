Where does the Orioles’ roster stand? With season’s start days away, club still sorting through ‘different scenarios.’

With spring training games officially over after the team canceled Wednesday’s finale, the Orioles have basically as many questions as answers when it comes to who will be on their 28-man roster for Friday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore has until noon Thursday to set its roster, though the club figures to begin finalizing decisions soon. The club whittled its roster to 37 on Tuesday, optioning left-hander Zac Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk and placing rehabilitating nonroster invitees Rico Garcia and Shed Long Jr. on Norfolk’s injured list. Although another two players still in camp won’t make the roster because of injuries — top prospect Adley Rutschman (right tricep strain) and reliever Isaac Mattson (right shoulder soreness) — that leaves seven cuts to be made.

Statements from manager Brandon Hyde and spring performances suggest that as much as half of the Orioles’ roster is determined, but that of course means there are at least another 14 spots to be sorted out.

“Still trying to figure out some things in the bullpen, what we’re going to do from a tandem standpoint with some guys and piggybacking, our catching, etc.,” Hyde said before Tuesday’s 2-1 exhibition loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “I think there’s still things that we’re talking about, and we continued to talk about till this morning. We’ll talk about it after the game as well. We’ll have a clear-cut roster by [Wednesday], but right now, we’re still talking about some different scenarios.”

With spring training games officially over, here’s where the Orioles’ roster stands.

Locks if healthy (14)

Starting pitchers (3): Jordan Lyles, John Means, Tyler Wells

Relief pitchers (3): Paul Fry, Jorge López, Dillon Tate

Catchers (1): Robinson Chirinos

Outfielders (3): Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

Infielders (4): Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías

The “if healthy” portion is significant. In his first game back from stomach pain, Mateo exited Tuesday’s exhibition after being hit in the right hand by a 93 mph sinker; the Orioles said after the game they are awaiting test results. Tate hasn’t pitched since March 26 while dealing with a sore throat, an issue Hyde said he hoped wouldn’t stop Tate from breaking camp with the team.

Otherwise, this group figures to make up half of Baltimore’s roster Friday. Means, Lyles and Wells have been assured spots in the Orioles’ rotation. Hyde mentioned Fry, López and Tate as high-leverage relief options after Baltimore traded Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins . Chirinos is the only catcher on the 40-man roster. Mancini, Mullins, Mountcastle, Hays and Santander are offensive fixtures for the Orioles, and Urías and Mateo have played their way into that possibility.

Remaining pitchers (9)

Bulk candidates: Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann, Chris Ellis, Dean Kremer, Travis Lakins Sr., Spenser Watkins, Bruce Zimmermann

With Wells coming off a season as a reliever following two seasons in which he didn’t pitch at all, the Orioles will manage his innings and have another stretched-out pitcher work behind him. They might use that format for all of their rotation spots behind Means and Lyles.

Lowther would have fit within this group. On Monday, Orioles executive vice president manager and general manager Mike Elias challenged him, Akin, Baumann, Kremer and Zimmermann to “step up” after they largely struggled in the majors last season. With Lowther optioned, there’s likely space for at least one of Ellis, Lakins and Watkins to make the roster, though any of them would need to be added to the 40-man roster.

As with any of these positions, the Orioles also could add to this mix with one of what could be several waiver claims in the next couple of days.

Relief candidates: Bryan Baker, Félix Bautista, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez

All but Bautista have at least briefly appeared in the majors. In Elias and Hyde’s three seasons at the helm, the Orioles’ season-opening roster has never included a non-Rule 5 draft pick who was yet to debut.

Pérez is out of minor league options, meaning Baltimore would need to put him on waivers if he doesn’t crack the roster. But with Scott traded away, he’ll likely pair with Fry as the Orioles’ left-handed relief tandem. Pérez has had a scoreless spring, and both Baker and Bautista were enjoying the same until their most recent outings Sunday.

Infielders (3)

Candidates: Kelvin Gutiérrez, Richie Martin, Tyler Nevin, Rougned Odor, Chris Owings

At least one of these players will be in Hyde’s starting lineup Friday. Odor was the first major league free agent the Orioles signed this offseason, and Gutiérrez started 27 of Baltimore’s last 28 games in 2021. But both are essentially limited to one spot on the infield — Odor at second and Gutiérrez at third — and the Orioles could prefer to have more versatility.

That’s essentially what Owings provides. Signed as a minor league free agent early in camp, Owings has played all three infield spots and started in center field Tuesday. He’ll need to be added to the 40-man roster, which currently has two openings; one of those will go to a second catcher. Nevin has also shown some flexibility, playing all four corner spots in camp.

Extra outfielder (1)

Candidates: Ryan McKenna, DJ Stewart

Hyde said “there’s a way” both McKenna and Stewart make the roster, but with Mancini also likely to get time in the outfield, the Orioles can probably get away with carrying only one of these two.

McKenna provides speed and defense, and although he swung the bat well in Triple-A, he couldn’t carry that over in his first major league experience in 2021. Stewart has perhaps the best plate discipline of any Oriole but has struggled to put other aspects of his game together consistently. He missed about two weeks this spring with a bruised left hand.

Backup catcher (1)

Candidates: Anthony Bemboom, Jacob Nottingham, Beau Taylor

With Rutschman unable to compete for a roster spot this spring, Chirinos became the Orioles’ starting catcher, leaving Bemboom, Nottingham and Taylor as possibilities to back him up. All have major league experience, with Bemboom getting the most work behind the plate at this level.

Hyde has said he’s prioritizing defense at this position, but it’s worth noting that Nottingham is 27 years old while both Bemboom and Taylor are 32. Either Bemboom or Taylor would put another left-handed bat on Hyde’s bench.