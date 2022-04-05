ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Indiana, Kentucky

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Police said Tuesday that they used genealogical data and crime scene evidence to link an Iowa man who died in 2013 to the killings of three female motel clerks and sexual assault of a fourth in Indiana and Kentucky from 1987 through...

