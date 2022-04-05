A local hospital gets rewarded for raising the most money in the 4th annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke walk

VICTORIA, Texas – A local hospital took home an award today from the American Heart Association for raising the most money in the 4th annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk in February.

This year’s top fundraising company team was PAM Health. It was their first time participating in the walk and they raised over $35,000 from their employees. They had 14 teams participate this year within their company.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of all men and women with Stroke following behind at number five.

PAM Health is passionate about these two causes and felt it was important to participate in such a worthy cause that affects their patients.

“so PAM Health, we provide post-acute care services with meaningful improvements for patients who suffer from disabilities, injuries and illnesses and that include heart disease and stroke so clearly the PAM health takes it to heart that we really care for our community because this is such an amazing fundraiser and it benefits everyone,” says Christina Adrean, CEO of PAM Health.

The Victoria Community raised over $128,000 for the American Heart Association which is more than double the past record for the community.

Hundreds of local residents participated in the walk, which was free thanks to local sponsors and donors.

Click here for the website for more info

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.