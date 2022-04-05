ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

A local hospital gets rewarded for raising the most money in the 4th annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke walk

By Cristian Delgado
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC8VP_0f0IzZal00

VICTORIA, Texas – A local hospital took home an award today from the American Heart Association for raising the most money in the 4th annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk in February.

This year’s top fundraising company team was PAM Health. It was their first time participating in the walk and they raised over $35,000 from their employees. They had 14 teams participate this year within their company.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of all men and women with Stroke following behind at number five.

PAM Health is passionate about these two causes and felt it was important to participate in such a worthy cause that affects their patients.

“so PAM Health, we provide post-acute care services with meaningful improvements for patients who suffer from disabilities, injuries and illnesses and that include heart disease and stroke so clearly the PAM health takes it to heart that we really care for our community because this is such an amazing fundraiser and it benefits everyone,” says Christina Adrean, CEO of PAM Health.

The Victoria Community raised over $128,000 for the American Heart Association which is more than double the past record for the community.

Hundreds of local residents participated in the walk, which was free thanks to local sponsors and donors.

Click here for the website for more info

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Local popup helps raise money for at-risk teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses are getting together to raise money for a nonprofit that gives birthday cakes for at-risk teens. The popup market was held at Salt Yard on Osuna with 45 businesses participating. The event benefited For Goodness Cakes, a national nonprofit that gives cakes to at-risk teens for graduation or their birthdays. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KCBD

Local restaurants raising money for Team Luke Hope For Minds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and local restaurants have announced they are holding fundraisers for the Team Luke Hope For Minds Foundation. Stella’s Italian Restaurant and Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill announced fundraisers this week, as part of Team Luke’s 333 Campaign.
LUBBOCK, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VISD drive-thru recognizes district volunteers

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 24 administration, faculty, and staff showed some volunteers their appreciation for the endless commitment they expressed to V.I.S.D. elementary and middle schools. Some campus organizations performed for the volunteers, such as folkloric dancers, cheerleaders, band, and football team were present. They also served to-go plates from Ventura’s tamales. School Board trustees and district administration were also present to express their gratitude. Here’s a list of school volunteers they recognized:
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
cbs19news

12th annual Run for Home 8k raises money for the Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday morning, the Haven homeless shelter hosted its 12th annual Run for Home 8k. It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the day shelter, and the race drew more than 400 participants. While it doesn't have a final count on the money raised,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Charity#Pam Health#The Victoria Community
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
TODAY.com

Drinking coffee is healthy, even if you have heart disease, studies find

There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Charities
KUTV

How to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke

KUTV — One in five people worldwide have Inherited High Lipoprotein(a) – sometimes referred to as “LP(a)” – an important genetic risk factor for premature heart disease and stroke. Founder and CEO Katherine Wilemon and chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McGowan from the Family Heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WGN News

Local organizers raise money for Meals on Wheels

CHICAGO — The virtual March for Meals 5K starts Sunday in an effort to raise money for Meals on Wheels Chicago. Meals on Wheels Chicago serves more than 10,000 people each year, adding up to 100,000 meals each week for seniors and people with disabilities. “We have an amazing partner called Open Kitchens they help […]
CHICAGO, IL
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland Interfaith Friends raising money to help pay off local medical debt

With the cost of medical debt burdening many families in the United States, a local group of faith leaders is looking to help alleviate the burden for mid-Michigan residents. Midland Area Interfaith Friends is partnering with RIP Medical Debt, a group dedicated to paying off medical debt, to raise money to help local families in need. While the group has already reached its fundraising goal, it will continue collecting donations until April 1.
MIDLAND, MI
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy