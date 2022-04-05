Statement from Officer Susan Barnes

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by City Manager Jim Twombly.
(credit: CBS)
Hours after Wilson’s firing was announced, city leaders spoke during a news conference about their decision.
Twombly said that there were two issues with Wilson: management and leadership. In the announcement about Wilson, Twombly said that Wilson “prioritized community involvement” but didn’t “effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback.”
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said that he supports the decision made by Twombly. He also thanked Wilson for her...
