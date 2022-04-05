Statement from Officer Susan Barnes

(CBS4) – A trial date has been set for Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife. Morphew’s trial will begin in Fremont County on April 28. Barry Morphew outside the Fremont County Courthouse with his daughters. (credit: CBS) Suzanne disappeared in May of 2020 and her body has not been found. The highly-publicized case was moved from Chaffee County to Fremont County earlier this year. On Friday, a judge ruled on a sanctions request from Morphew’s attorney, saying no further sanctions are needed in the pre-trial proceedings, and that the case can move forward. (credit: Morphew...

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO