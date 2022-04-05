2022 Masters odds, field, best bets, and PGA Tour picks

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Finally, it’s time.

Three-dollar beer, pimento cheese sandwiches, and Tiger freaking Woods.

It’s the Masters.

The best players in the world have officially entered the gates of Magnolia Lane for the year’s first men’s major championship. The aforementioned Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday to further evaluate his body to see if he’ll be capable of playing in the event.

Earlier Tuesday, Woods announced he expects to tee it up on Thursday morning.

The now-former World No. 1, Jon Rahm, is the betting favorite at +1000. Just behind him sits Justin Thomas who has become the consensus pick to win the green jacket over the last several weeks. The Alabama product is +1300.

Golf course

Augusta National Golf Club | Par 72 | 7,510

The morning sun hits the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports)

Key statistics

Strokes Gained: Approach: It’s critical to have the iron play dialed in around this course. If it’s not, balls are going to find the wrong portions of these greens and two putting is going to be difficult.

Strokes Gained: Around the Green: The players will miss greens this week, it’s inevitable. Getting up and down to minimize damage is the best way to stay in contention.

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Plantation Course at Kapalua, 2. Riviera Country Club, 3. Torrey Pines (North)