STPSO: Man arrested after crashing car into tree, then falling asleep in wrong house

MANDEVILLE, La. ( WGNO ) — A man was behind bars in St. Tammany Parish after police say he crashed a car while intoxicated, then entered someone’s home and fell asleep.

STPSO reports 43-year-old Stephen Carlin was arrested and booked on charges that included Failure to Report a Crash and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Around midnight on Monday, April 4, STPSO deputies responded to the Quail Creek neighborhood in Mandeville for a call of a crashed, abandoned vehicle. The car was heavily damaged after it reportedly slammed into a tree near the entrance to the subdivision.

With the car being crashed near the intersection of Soult Street and Sycamore Place, detectives determined its owner was a resident of Quail Creek.

Deputies say Carlin, the believed driver, was located when another report was issued in the same neighborhood — this time from a resident saying an unknown man had entered their home through an unlocked door and fell asleep in one of their bedrooms.

Police then located and woke Carlin, who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.” He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Carlin was later released on a $4,000 bond.

