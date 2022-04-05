ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

STPSO: Man arrested after crashing car into tree, then falling asleep in wrong house

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX8gm_0f0IzJiN00

MANDEVILLE, La. ( WGNO ) — A man was behind bars in St. Tammany Parish after police say he crashed a car while intoxicated, then entered someone’s home and fell asleep.

STPSO reports 43-year-old Stephen Carlin was arrested and booked on charges that included Failure to Report a Crash and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

NOPD arrests suspected killer Tyrone Steele, local officials react

Around midnight on Monday, April 4, STPSO deputies responded to the Quail Creek neighborhood in Mandeville for a call of a crashed, abandoned vehicle. The car was heavily damaged after it reportedly slammed into a tree near the entrance to the subdivision.

With the car being crashed near the intersection of Soult Street and Sycamore Place, detectives determined its owner was a resident of Quail Creek.

Deputies say Carlin, the believed driver, was located when another report was issued in the same neighborhood — this time from a resident saying an unknown man had entered their home through an unlocked door and fell asleep in one of their bedrooms.

‘Male victim’ shot in leg on Chef Menteur Highway, NOPD reports

Police then located and woke Carlin, who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.” He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Carlin was later released on a $4,000 bond.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Mandeville, LA
Mandeville, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Topeka 19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree, Sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Topeka on Sunday. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single vehicle injury accident near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road. A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Wgno News App
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Radio 710 KEEL

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy