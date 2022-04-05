Clear Skies Tonight. More Clouds Wednesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast has Winter Storm Warnings for the area tonight into Saturday. A strong cold front will move into the area overnight which will bring snow, wind and very cold temperatures to the area into Saturday morning. There will be snowfall accumulations across the entire area. Snowfall totals for the […]
THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
While Tuesday is expected to see showers as storms move through the area both during the morning and in the evening, while the afternoon is dry, there's a chance of snow Friday in parts of the state, including the Metro East and central Illinois.
Rain will develop overnight and will be heavy at times. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says periods of rain on and off will continue into Thursday, with cooler temps in the 40s. It will also be breezy to windy at times. Starting Sunday and into the first...
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
Drying out with a beautiful weekend on the way, including cool mornings and warm afternoons. Clear and cold Friday night with a freeze and frost possible. Mostly cloudy and pollen-filled, but dry this weekend. Saturday cooler due to clouds, with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny and...
Not a soaker of a night but a few passing showers and sprinkles will work through the area tonight. Clouds will be scattered through the night with some breaks possible at times. Overnight lows will fall to the middle to upper 30s. FRIDAY. Friday will be the start of a...
More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK. An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night. The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle...
As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light rain in our southern lying counties. Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 50s to our north, and mid to upper 60s to our south. Sky will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Friday...
Winds will back off tonight as cloud cover sticks around and temperatures drop around freezing into the lower 30s. Rain starts to move out but isolated showers are still possible. Cool weather holds on for Thursday as cloudy skies hold steady and isolated showers rotate through. Highs are expected to...
The rainy weather continues through tonight, but drier and sunny weather is back for the weekend. Rainfall today will be fairly light, bot noticeable all day and a certain nuisance. Mist, drizzle, sprinkles...this light precipitations will continue off and on all day as a stubborn to leave storm system finally grows legs and heads east.
Thursday night will be quiet, but clouds will continue to build into the region. We could be breezy at times with gusts up to 15 MPH, but not nearly as windy as we were last night. Temperatures tonight will be much cooler than we’ve been as many drop into the mid and upper 30s. We could have a few lucky spots in the low 40s, but overall it’s a chilly night.
(KFVS) - The pattern for the upcoming work week will be much milder and more spring-like. Meteorologist Brian Alworth said in the short term, gusty winds will decrease at least temporarily overnight, allowing for a clear and cool (but not as cold) night with lows in the 30s. Monday will...
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
