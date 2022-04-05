Paso Robles PAL Cornhole Tournament Deemed A Success

On Apr. 9, Paso Robles Police Activities League will be hosting their 9th Annual Fishing Derby

PASO ROBLES — After a two-year break, the Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL) is back working to provide youth-oriented programs for our community. Since 1994, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) has been involved with the state-wide nonprofit organization.

Almost $4,000 was raised at the first cornhole tournament supporting the Paso Robles Police Activities League. Contributed Photo

The most popular program offered by the Paso Robles PAL chapter is the Jr. Giants Baseball League. Due to COVID, the local PAL chapter had to press pause on activities. But, they made their return on Saturday, Mar. 26, with a cornhole tournament at Cal Coast Beer Co.

“That’s (COVID) been affecting how many programs we can roll out and how much youth we can get involved,” said Officer Walter Canizalez. “The cornhole tournament was one of the first steps in bringing those programs back.”

Funds raised at the cornhole tournament will go toward sponsoring programs, specifically sports, for local youth. Paso Robles PAL raised nearly $4,000 at the tournament. These events help fund their youth programs and allow the PAL program to grow and create relationships between PRPD PAL officers and local youth.

This year the chapter is looking to sponsor a youth program with Paragon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. They hope to launch this program in May.

Paso Robles PAL would like to thank its donors and supporters for the day: Walmart in Paso Robles, Della’s Wood-Fired Pizza, Tractor Supply, U.S Army Recruiting Station-Paso Robles, Atascadero Parks and Rec, Paragon, and those who signed up bought raffle tickets or just came out to say hello.

“We weren’t sure what to expect… It went well. It was a good atmosphere. Very family-friendly, and we had an excellent turnout,” said Canizalez.

Next, Paso Robles PAL is hosting their 9th Annual Fishing Derby at Barney Schwartz Park on Saturday, Apr. 9.

Rod, reel, terminal tackle, and bait are provided, but it is encouraged that you bring your own if you have it. Kids will receive a free hot dog, soda, and chips for lunch. The derby is limited to the first 100 children 16 years old or younger.

If you would like to donate or learn more about PAL, please reach out and contact PRPD for more information. For more information, visit their social media page @PasoRoblesPAL