Police: Motorcyclist injured in crash involving former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn

 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Former Auburn Tigers football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department has confirmed the incident and report the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road in Auburn. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle that the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police say the person is expected recover. It is not known whether or not Malzahn suffered any injuries.

News 3 has reached out to officials at University of Central Florida, where Malzahn is the current head coach. Malzahn coached at Auburn from 2013 to 2020, leading the Tigers to a the BCS National Championship in 2014, where they lost to Florida State University.

A crash report should be completed by the end of business Tuesday. Sister station WRBL in Columbus, Georgia has requested a copy.

