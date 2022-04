We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The king of the vegan, raw food-based movement may very well be Matthew Kenney, whose empire has swept across the country and the globe to include 47 restaurants, a culinary school, a dozen cookbooks, and his very own company, Matthew Kenney Cuisine, of which he is the CEO. Kenney was classically trained in the French style of cooking, techniques he has maintained as he has transitioned toward using plant-based, locally-sourced ingredients in his restaurants. His culinary endeavors have earned him two nominations as Rising Star Chef in America by the James Beard Foundation, per Kenney's website.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO