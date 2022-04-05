ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, OH

Road to Resurrection Drive Thru

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Hardins Creek Friends Church and other volunteers will be staging the Road to Resurrection Drive Thru Event near Leesburg that depicts the scenes leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 10 from 3-5 p.m. Spectators...

www.timesgazette.com

