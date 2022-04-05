ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Black and White Ball Raises Six Figures for Templeton Schools

By Christianna Marks
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oS8X_0f0Iy3md00

A grand total of $141,656 was raised by TES, VES + TMS Parent Teacher Organizations

TEMPLETON — The Black and White Ball, put on by the TES, VES + TMS Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO), was held on Saturday, Mar. 26, for its fifth year. The ball was held at Rava Wines in Paso Robles and raised funds for Templeton and Vineyard elementary schools, and Templeton Middle School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXBtp_0f0Iy3md00
The Auction Committee is shown at the Black and White Ball. Contributed photo

Over 300 people attended the event, including volunteers and entertainment. And a grand total of $141,656 was raised by TES, VES, + TMS PTO, which was 236% of their fundraising goal.

“The generosity of our small but mighty community is simply amazing!” said Templeton Unified School Districts’ Superintendent Aaron Asplund, who was in attendance. “These funds will do so much good to augment and enrich the school experience for countless Templeton students.”

“Looking back at the previous auctions, the most money the event had ever raised was $65,000 … in my head, I was hoping to reach six figures but wasn’t sure if we could get there or not — this was such an exciting surprise,” added Azurae Shults, auction chair and TES PTO president along with Bonnie Loftus.

In 2020, the TES, VES + TMS PTO were gearing up for The Black and White Ball when COVID-19 hit. The ball was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, after a four-year streak that started in 2016.

“Our 2020 event was pushed back to 2022. So we called this our fifth annual auction,” Shults said.

The Black and White Ball featured catering by Jimmy’s Catering, music from Moonshiner Collective, Emcee Andy Morris, and live magic performed by Mark Collier. Auctioneer Jim Settle and his ringmen ran the live auction portion of the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJjkn_0f0Iy3md00
The Black and White Ball returned this year after a three-year hiatus. Rachel Bausch Photography

“Beyond securing the venue, working out sponsorship deals, and planning details for the event, there was a whole other set of details that had to be considered to make the silent and live auctions successful,” Shults said. “We coordinated with the teachers on all three campuses to encourage themed class baskets that we could include in the silent auction. With the help of the teachers and several local donors, we had over 100 silent auction items. We also worked with local businesses to procure live auction donations and sponsorships.”

Some of the live auction sponsors this year were Vinyoga + 15C, Saxum Wines, Ledge Wines, J Dusi Wines, Hartley Farms, Barton Family Wines, Merlo Waterfowl, The Loftus Family, The Odenwald Family, The Armet Family, Hospice du Rhone Board of Directors, and Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus.

“Along the way, we had to develop a website, design an invite and posters, sell tickets and tables, print paddles and programs and make sure all of our donations were organized properly in the auction software,” Shults said of the new skills PTO had to learn to run the ball.

Sponsors for the Black and White Ball included J Dusi Wines, Umpqua Bank, Amber Delaere Compass Real Estate, Kasarjian CPA, Scott Elmerick Mortgage, Courtney Morrow State Farm, SCOUT Rental Co., All About Events, Rava Wines, Jimmy’s Catering, Barracuda Baking, Barrelhouse Brewery, Spectrum Floral Design, Sealed With A Kiss, and Lola’s Letters.

“This group of caring individuals poured so much time, energy, and heart into this event and continued the legacy of care and support from our dedicated PTOs. They are such a big part of what makes Templeton School District so special,” Asplund said.

The TES, VES, + TMS PTO look forward to bringing the Black and White Ball back next spring.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Elementary Schools Welcome One Cool Earth

PASO ROBLES — For the first time, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District entered a district-wide contract with One Cool Earth (OCE), a local non-profit dedicated to creating garden programs for schools. Now, all seven of the District’s elementary schools feature a school garden with educational opportunities. Evie...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Templeton, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Irish Meals Offered for a Good Cause on St. Paddy’s Day

TEMPLETON — Those wishing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a delicious Irish meal to go can do so and in the process help out the Templeton Recreation Foundation. Chef Andrei Kibrik of Templeton’s I Love to Cater is preparing St. Patrick’s Day meals for an entire family on Thursday, Mar. 17. A portion of each meal’s proceeds will be donated by I Love to Cater to the Templeton Recreation Foundation, a registered nonprofit 501(c)3, that assists the Templeton Recreation Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

First Annual Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms

PASO ROBLES — After more than two decades of hosting a successful crab feed, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise is switching gears. Their first annual ‘Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms’ wine tasting event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Windfall Farms foaling barn located at 4710 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Education#Ves Tms#Rava Wines#Vineyard#Templeton Middle School#Tms Pto#Tes Pto#The Black And White Ball
The Paso Robles Press

Mid-State Fair Home Winemaking Competition is On

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in May and feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties. The wines are separated into six categories: white, rose/blanc,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD District Moves Foward with Aquatic Complex

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 8. Trustees continued informational items that were carried over from the previous meeting on Feb. 22. Item H2: Lease-Leaseback Construction Delivery Method has been continued to another meeting due...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Best of 2022 Winner: Best Plumbing Service

There were thousands of votes cast and the community made its voice heard. This is the Best of North SLO County 2022 as decided by popular vote from the community of readers and supporters, and the winner of Best of 2022 Winner: Best Plumbing Service is:. Bell’s Plumbing. Bell’s...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Three TUSD Trustees Face Recall

TEMPLETON — Three Templeton Unified School Board (TUSD) trustees were handed letters notifying them of the intent to file for their recall from the Board. The board meeting was held on Thursday, Mar. 10, in the Eagle Canyon board room. Leah Penner handed TUSD President Nelson Yamagata, Clerk Mendi...
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Chamber of Commerce Announces Roblans and Beautification Honorees

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) has announced honorees for the 2020/2021 Roblans of the Year and the Beautification Award. Roblan of the Year is chosen from the previous Roblans of the Month. An initiative put together by the PRCC to recognize individuals who make significant contributions to Paso Robles through community action, donations, and other ongoing community outreaches.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy