ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Larger-than-life New Orleans icon Chris Owens dead at 89

By Kylee Bond
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06f793_0f0IxZfB00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Beloved New Orleans icon Chris Owens has passed away, her manager and close friend Kitsy Adams confirmed on Tuesday.

The glamorous performer opened her legendary French Quarter nightclub, Club 809 now known as Chris Owens, in the 1950s and continued to build her star-struck following up until her death.

Donald Trump coming to Birmingham as part of American Freedom Tour

In 2006, Owens was honored with a statue at the New Orleans Musical Legends Park, next to other performers including Fats Domino and Allen Toussaint.

Owens was also known for her fashion, including this display of lavish bonnets and gowns for her annual French Quarter Easter Parade . Representatives say the parade will still roll out later this month.

Funeral and memorial services are pending. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Donald Trump
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Parade#American Freedom Tour#Fats Domino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 42

CBS 42

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy