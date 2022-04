If you asked me to describe Perfect Tides in one word, I’d call it honest. Give me two words and I’d tack on an adverb with appropriate weight: devastatingly honest. The pixelated point-and-click adventure game created by Meredith Gran, the author of online comic Octopus Pie, and her studio, Three Bees, sometimes shocked me with where it was willing to go and what it was willing to do. While Gran used Octopus Pie to explore her 20s, Perfect Tides explores the life of a teenager in the early 2000s. Though I’ve never lived on an isolated island that’s empty for three seasons of the year, where I had to take a ferry to school, it’s a time period I recognize: dial-up modems, AOL instant messaging, and intimate online communities. There’s comfort to Perfect Tides, but there are horrors, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO