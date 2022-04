Reya Varun, a freshman at Hillsborough High School, was chosen to be one of this year’s speakers at the Commission on the Status of Women.PHOTO COURTESY OF GSHNJ. Four girls from Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) joined hundreds of women and girls from around the world at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO