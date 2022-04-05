ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to resign

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhLHi_0f0IxW1000

IRVING, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced he will resign from the office later this year. He plans to remain Commissioner until his replacement has been named.

Bowlsby was appointed Commissioner in 2012 and has served in that role for a decade.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby said he decided to step away now as the conference prepares to welcome new teams into the Big 12.

LIVE: National Champions return to Topeka today

“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements. I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success,” Bowlsby said.

Over his tenure, the Big 12 has won 25 NCAA team national championships, including last night’s men’s basketball title game victory by the University of Kansas. In 2020-21 the Big 12 captured 5 NCAA team national championships, including a Baylor University men’s basketball title.

In football, the Big 12 has placed teams in the College Football Playoff New Year’s Bowls throughout its seven-year history. The Big 12 is the home of two of the last five Heisman Trophy winners and was the only Conference to place a team in the Final Four and CFP semi-finals in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

National Champs: Glimpse inside KU’s locker room celebration

The Conference is interviewing and engaging an executive search consulting firm to assist it in an extensive national search process for the new Commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.

“I have been honored to serve the Big 12 Conference membership, and I am tremendously proud of the incredible professionals in the Conference office and in the extraordinary coaches and athletics departments of our member institutions with whom I have worked to serve the student-athletes who participate in our member’s sports programs,” Bowlsby said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
College Football News

2022 Kansas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Kansas schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kansas Football Schedule: Who do the Jayhawks have to play on the road?. Yeah, the Jayhawks have to play six road games and five away from Lawrence in the Big...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#Big 12#Baylor University#American Football#College Football#Irving#National Champions#The Big 12
Wichita Eagle

Bill Self praises KU Jayhawks seniors for their leadership: ‘I’m thrilled for them’

Kansas’ six-man senior class of 2022 now ranks as one of the finest groups of men’s basketball players in school history. The reasoning behind that assertion is simple. Ochai Agbaji, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack, Remy Martin, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Chris Teahan contributed to the Jayhawks’ claiming the 2022 NCAA championship, the fourth crown in KU program history and second in Bill Self’s 19 seasons at KU.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Customer complains about Wichita used car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A customer complained about a Wichita used car dealership, and now the general sales manager will have to pay more than $20,000 in penalties, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennett said a customer of Credit King Auto Sales, 3205 S. Broadway, complained to the district attorney’s office after she had […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Homes evacuated due to Butler County grass fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Butler County have been racing to put out grass fires as quickly as possible because of the high fire danger Wednesday. One fire was bad enough that they had to ask people to evacuate from a few homes near 30th and Turkey Creek Road. The fire was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy