ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Dog park in Poland relocates

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sxAX_0f0IxUFY00

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland residents with furry friends have a new space to let them stretch their legs.

A new dog park in Riverside Park opened this week. It’s right next to its old location at the baseball field.

Delayed restoration of historic Poland building leads to complaints

Previously, dog owners were allowed to use the field as a park in its off-hours but Poland council member Anthony Lattanzio says it was better to separate the spaces.

“Over the winter, people had been using it. It wasn’t in great shape. People hadn’t been picking up after themselves the way we had hoped so we said, ‘Alright, let’s get another plan,'” he said.

It cost Poland about $6,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to build the dog park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Poland, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Poland, OH
Sports
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Riverside Park#Baseball Field#American Rescue Plan#Nexstar Media Inc
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
94.5 PST

Owner Abandoned Dog at Shelter Because They Thought It Was Gay

Most dog owners love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a North Carolina animal...
ANIMALS
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Pets
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Coeur d'Alene Press

An even dozen dogs

For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
IDAHO STATE
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Syracuse.com

The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
PETS
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy