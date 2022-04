Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset is a great way for people to play games that can be physically demanding - so it’s no wonder that people are using the device to try and get fit. The Quest 2 store is filled with sports games and fitness-focused experiences, all of which are vying for your attention. But how do you know which will become a part of your daily workout routine, and which will only be played once and then discarded - like that Ring Fit Adventure kit you’ve forgotten all about for the Nintendo Switch?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO