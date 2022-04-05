ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' J.P. Holtz: Inks deal with New Orleans

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
Larry Brown Sports

Former 1st-round pick likely done with Patriots

N’Keal Harry has been a massive disappointment since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019, and the end of his time with the franchise could be near. The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker is now...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reminded Of NFL Coach Monday Night

Football season is still several months away, but Erin Andrews was reminded of one of the best coaches in the NFL during this Monday’s national championship game between Kansas and North Carolina. During the first half of the game, Tracy Wolfson interviewed North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. He...
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The New Orleans Saints have been dominating the football headlines over the past few days. Earlier this week, they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints added a first-round pick in 2022 by essentially giving up a future first-round, second-round and third-round pick. Just a day...
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

'Tom Brady is my pension' - How a $6 purchase began a British fan's love of the NFL GOAT

In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

