New Orleans, LA

OPSO: Former Deputy Recruit arrested for allegedly delivering drugs to inmate for money

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 5, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of former Deputy Recruit Derrick Webb.

According to OPSO,  Webb was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the Orleans Justice Center.

He was booked on three counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, three counts of malfeasance in office, and three counts of distribution of marijuana.

According to police reports, OPSO’s Investigative Services Bureau conducted an investigation and found two bags of marijuana.

STPSO K9 Nero spends his ‘golden years’ in retirement after 8 years of service

Investigators reported that Webb admitted that the packages were intended to be delivered to an inmate in exchange for money received from a civilian.

Webb also admitted to investigators that he had delivered two similar packages in the previous month.

His termination from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office was effective immediately according to OPSO.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman made a statement on the incident:

We remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities and we have zero tolerance for these actions

Sheriff Marlin Gusman
