New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt over his efforts to stonewall her civil tax fraud investigation. In court filings Thursday, James' office said Trump failed to comply with a judge's order to turn over subpoenaed documents and asked the judge to fine the former president $10,000 a day until he turns the documents and records over.

POTUS ・ 7 HOURS AGO