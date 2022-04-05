ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New food, drink offerings available at Petco Park for 2022 season

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fans heading to Petco Park to watch the San Diego Padres this season will have some new, local-based food and drink options to enjoy while watching a ballgame.

The team announced the following additions to their already long eat-and-drink lineup:

  • Sambazon (Section 109): Organic, plant-based Acai bowls, as well as Acai Margaritas
  • Jack in the Box (Section 323, near the right-field pole where the famous Jack Antenna Ball sits atop): Popular fast-food eatery will have offerings such as Loaded Tiny Tacos and chicken strips, as well as a “Purple Haze” cocktail
  • Holy Paleta (near Section 112): Mexican-style ice cream bar that can be dressed with various sauces and toppings
  • San Diego’s Finest Hot Chicken (Section 316): Fans can get a taste of the “Hot Hen” sandwich, described as “seasoned crispy chicken topped with Fresno Chile Slaw, pickles and Fuego Sauce served on a brioche bun.”
  • Cucina Stella (the Mercado): Serving pizzas and a specialty Meatball Sandwich
  • Negihama Sushi (the Mercado): Freshly made grab-and-go sushi from the sister restaurant to Uni Sushi in Mission Valley

The Padres open their 2022 home schedule on April 14 against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
