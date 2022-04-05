ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders vs. Stars odds, prediction: New York a live dog in NHL showdown

By Michael Leboff, Action Network
 April 5, 2022

Despite a hot stretch of hockey over the last month, the New York Islanders find themselves as slight road underdogs against the up-and-down Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Oddsmakers have Islanders vs. Stars odds +115/-135 for Tuesday’s game, which takes place Tuesday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A lot of credit should be given to the Isles, who have continued to play hard all season despite being well outside the playoff picture for almost the entire season. The Isles will still need a miracle to get into the spring fling, but they should be motivated on Tuesday night as they can cut the deficit between them and Washington nine points, with two games against the Caps still to come.

Islanders vs. Stars prediction and analysis

While the stakes are pretty high for the Isles, nobody needs to remind Dallas how important every point is for them from here on out. The Stars currently sit one point behind both Nashville and Vegas, though the Preds and Stars both have three games in hand on the Golden Knights.

In terms of recent form, both the Isles and Stars are on strong runs. The Islanders are 12-4-1 in their last 17 games with a +19 goal differential and are allowing just 2.4 goals per game in that span. It’s no coincidence that the Isles’ best stretch of the season has coincided with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov playing their best hockey of the campaign. The two Russian netminders rank inside the top-5 in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) since March 1.

Under the surface, the Islanders are having some issues driving play. The team ranks in the bottom-10 over the last month in expected goals rate, but when they’re at their best, the Isles counter-punch better than almost any team in the NHL.

Barry Trotz’s team is always more than happy to cede possession of the puck so long as they keep teams to the outside, and that’s what has been working for the Isles over this stretch.

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders stops against the New Jersey Devils’ Andreas Johnsson.

The Stars have the edge in terms of expected goals rate and high-danger chance rate over the last 25 games, but the Islanders have the stronger goal differential at 5-on-5 thanks to some terrific goaltending and an opportunistic offense.

No matter who Trotz decides to start on Tuesday night, the Islanders should have a decided edge in goal. Jake Oettinger has shown flashes for the Stars, but he’s struggled to a .902 save percentage and a -0.55 GSAx over his past 13 games. Scott Wedgewood has been an admirable back-up this season, but he’s nowhere near the level of Sorokin or Varlamov.

There really isn’t much separating these two teams, even with the Stars playing at home, so bettors should take the plus-money on the Isles and hope the goaltending edge proves to be the difference on Tuesday night. Additionally, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the price on the Islanders drift further than +115, so punters can afford to be patient and wait out the market for a bigger number.

Islanders vs. Stars prediction

Islanders ML +115 (BetMGM)

