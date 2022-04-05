ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

‘Legit chance’ Mike Krzyzewski returns to Duke after assistant’s exit: Jay Williams

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s only been three days since Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Duke, but speculation is already rampant that he could return to the program.

On Monday, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that top Duke assistant Nolan Smith, responsible for recruiting much of the school’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class for Coach K’s successor Jon Scheyer, is leaving to become associate head coach at Louisville under Kenny Payne.

On ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max”, former Duke star Jay Williams wondered aloud if this would potentially open the door for Krzyzewski to return for one more year to fortify the Blue Devils’ transition.

“I don’t know this for a fact — this is sheer speculation on my part — but there’s a lot of moving parts here,” Williams said. “First off, I’m really happy for Nolan Smith. He deserves to be an associate head coach. To go back to where his father played — he lost his father when he was younger … I love that for Kenny Payne, who was an assistant coach with the Knicks and worked under John Calipari at Kentucky, now the head coach of Louisville. Louisville is about to be a crazy program for bringing Nolan Smith on as associate head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VatQ3_0f0Iw2Oy00
Jay Williams thinks there’s a ‘legit chance’ Coach K un-retires and coaches Duke next year after assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program.

“But I think it leaves a huge gap at Duke. And the question is, who fills that void from a recruiting perspective? And it leads me to think, which I’ve been thinking a lot about since I heard this news (Monday), does Coach K come back for another season? One more final season.”

Williams was clear that he was not speaking with inside information, but continued to apply logic to the possibility of a return.

“Now, I’m not saying I know this,” he said. “I’m just throwing it out there because these kids are coming in expecting to win a championship. They were recruited [by] and have close relationships with Nolan Smith. It’s like, if I recruit Key, and I’m one of the main reasons he’s coming to my school, and now I’m leaving the school — even though the school has a great footprint — that creates a different dynamic between all these players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT95p_0f0Iw2Oy00
Nolan Smith (left) with Mike Krzyzewski on Oct. 15, 2021

“So now, will some of these players de-commit? Will they go to other schools?”

Keyshawn Johnson chimed in and asked about the dynamic on whether Duke could lose any of the players who are in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

“That’s a legit question,” Williams said. “If you’re Dereck Lively II, who’s a top-three rated player in the class, if you’re Tarik Whitehead, who’s the No. 1-rated player in the class as a guard — do you want to come to a first-year head coach where the relatability you had with the assistant is no longer there?”

Max Kellerman entered the chat and asked if Smith’s departure would create a “plausible” situation where Coach K could justify returning because the institution needs him, after the “bitter taste” of losing his last game to rival North Carolina in the Final Four.

“Here’s why I give it a legit chance,” Williams said. “If you’re Nolan Smith, and you have a great relationship with all these players, you’re in the (same) conference. You’re at Louisville. You’re picking up the phone and [recruiting the stars from Duke]. It weakens the hold of Duke. If you’re Coach K, how do you strengthen that hold? You’re coming back.”

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Nolan Smith
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Why Simmons believes Warriors will unleash Kuminga in playoffs

It remains to be seen what Jonathan Kuminga’s playoff role will look like for the Warriors, but Bill Simmons believes NBA history could repeat itself when it comes to the teenage talent. As a rookie on the 1996-97 Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was thrust into playoff action at...
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson’s stepdad raises eyebrows with comments

The New Orleans Pelicans appear destined to be in the NBA play-in tournament this season, currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. After a poor start that saw the team open 1-12, they’ve turned things around due, in part, to the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. McCollum has been excellent since his arrival, averaging 25.9 points in his 22 games with the team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Radio#The Blue Devils
The Spun

Look: Doug Edert Releases Statement On Transfer Decision

After blossoming into a March Madness darling, Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert has decided to enter the transfer portal. Joe Tipton of On3 was first to report that Edert is entering the transfer portal. It’s too early to tell which programs will pursue Edert, but he’s an attractive option for teams in need of a sharpshooting guard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Insane North Carolina stat makes Kansas’ NCAA title comeback win even wilder

Kansas finally ended its NCAA title drought and captured its first trophy since 2008 after completing a come-from-behind win over North Carolina on Monday night, 72-69. Kansas made a fiery rally in the second half to erase a 15-point deficit, making it the biggest comeback victory in NCAA championship game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998. But what made it even more impressive was that the Jayhawks beat a crazy statistic favoring the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s Major Staff Loss

The hits just keep coming for the Duke men’s basketball program. Two days ago, the Blue Devils fell at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. It was a bitter end to Coach K’s incredible coaching career. However, it’s not the only hit Duke has taken recently.
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top-30 prospect Tyrese Proctor sets commitment date

The No. 26 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Tyrese Proctor, will announce his commitment on Thursday, April 7th, he tells On3. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Canberra (AUS) NBA Global Academy is set to decide between Arizona, Duke, and the G-League. He’s officially visited both the Wildcats and the Blue Devils.
BASKETBALL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy