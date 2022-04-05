ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stacey Abrams reportedly raked in big bucks between Georgia governor bids

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

​When Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, she was worth slightly more than $100,000.

Today, as the Democrat makes a second bid for the office, her bottom line has improved substantially. ​

In state disclosures filed last month, Abrams said she is worth $3.17 million, a far cry from the $109,000 in her bank account when she ran four years ago, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

In the years since her loss to Republican Brain Kemp, Abrams has become a major national figure in the Democratic Party, playing a crucial role in get-out-the vote operations in 2020 that helped President Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in 28 years.

Weeks later, the Peach State elected two Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, a result for which Abrams also received credit.

Abrams also earned $6 million during those years, primarily through the $5 million she got in payments for books and speeches.

The gubernatorial candidate, who was slammed in 2018 for her paltry bank account and lack of business acumen, is now being called an out-of-touch elitist by her critics.

Garrison Douglas, a spokesman for the Georgia Republican Party, accused her of using her campaign “as a platform for her own financial gain,” and former President Donald Trump ripped her for living in one of those “gorgeous multi-multi-million-dollar houses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382ytH_0f0Iw0dW00
Stacey Abrams has paid off her student loan, credit card and IRS debt over these past years.

In response Abrams has pointed out that her Republican rivals have an even higher net worth than she does.

Kemp reported $5.2 million in assets on a disclosure last month, while David Perdue, the former senator and onetime Dollar General CEO who is challenging Kemp in the GOP primary, has said he is worth $50 million.

“It is remarkable to me that success is now being demonized by the Republicans,” Abrams told AP.

“I believe in success. I believe that every person should have the opportunity to thrive. And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally, but to do what I can to help Georgians,” she said.

Abrams, who before running for governor in 2018 spent six-and-a-half years as the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, became a sought-after speaker following her defeat to Kemp.

She gave 37 paid speeches in 2021 and has written or co-written or reissued six books since 2019 — with another being reissued later this year, according to Seth Bringman, an Abrams campaign spokesman.

Abrams was also paid more than $700,000 over three years as executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project, the report said.

Over those years, Abrams has paid off her student loan, credit card and IRS debt, and went from having $5,000 in her retirement account to a portfolio of $725,000 in stocks and bonds.

She also bought a $1.2 million home just outside Atlanta, as well as a house for her parents costing $370,000, on which she owes $280,000 on a mortgage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sd52_0f0Iw0dW00
Abrams reportedly earned $5 million in payments for books and speeches.

It’s not clear how much Abrams is paying in taxes or how much money she has donated, but the report said she set aside $560,000 in a “tax account.”

Bringman said the candidate would release her tax returns after she files her 2021 forms.

Tate Mitchell, a spokesman for Kemp, said he will provide further documentation “if necessary,” but added that the disclosure forms should be sufficient.

Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat said he has filled out state and federal disclosure forms, and noted he has been “transparent about his finances.”

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Stocks And Bonds#The Associated Press#Republican#The Democratic Party#Democratic#The Peach State
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy