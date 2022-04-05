ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders vs. Stars total, prediction: Roll with the Under

By Tony Sartori, Action Network
The last time the New York Islanders faced the Dallas Stars, the Islanders won, 4-2. Will we see another high-scoring affair? Or can the goaltending step up this time around?

Regardless of who starts in net for the Islanders, I’m betting on the latter.

All three of their goaltenders have been in good form. The Islanders and All-Star defenseman Adam Pelech also have played excellent defense recently, giving up an average of 2.4 goals per contest over their last five. We could see regression from their offense, though, which has scored an average of 3.4 goals over the last five. This season, the Islanders rank just 16th in five-on-five expected goals (xGF) for per 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Stars have seen their totals go Under 5.5 in five of the last eight games. The primary reason for these low-scoring games has been the excellent goaltending of Jake Oettinger, who is projected to start Tuesday. Oettinger has been a safe bet recently as he has allowed three or fewer goals in 20 of his last 21 starts.

This season, Oettinger ranks 11th in five-on-five goals saved above expected per 60 minutes (GSAx) and boasts a solid 0.916 save percentage. The defense in front of Oettinger has been equally as impressive, ranking 10th in five-on-five expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA).

Casey Cizikas (l) and Adam Pelech

Over the last eight games, Dallas has given up an average of just three goals per game. On the other hand, the Stars are averaging just 2.82 goals scored over their last 11.

The total reached six in their earlier matchup due to an empty-net goal with under 20 seconds left. Barring another beat like that, I expect another physical low-event matchup.

The play: Islanders-Stars Under 5.5 (-115)

