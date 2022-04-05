ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining CARES Act loans, defrauding businesses

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVZpt_0f0IvuVO00

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in relation to multiple identity theft schemes and fraud schemes—including schemes conducted while on probation after a past state fraud conviction and while on pre-trial release in connection with state fraud charges.

As part of his plea agreement, 45-year-old Keon Ball will be ordered to pay at least $715,504 in restitution.

According to his guilty plea, from May 2018 to June 2020, Ball and a co-conspirator incurred charges of over $1,000,000 on fraudulently established credit lines, using the identities of at least 10 victims in connection with the schemes.

For example, on August 25, 2018, Ball submitted a false and fraudulent application for a credit line account from a financial institution using the name, birth date, and social security number of Victim 1.

After the credit application was approved, Ball and his co-conspirator incurred $105,442.59 in purchases from Company 1 (a home improvement store) under the identity of Victim 1.

According to documents, Ball and his co-conspirator did likewise multiple other times afterward, incurring charges of over $150,000 in connection with lines of credit opened using various other victims’ names—none of which was repaid. Ball and his co-conspirator also repeatedly passed fraudulent checks to Company 1 purporting to pay the balances they incurred.

Further, as part of their scheme to defraud, Ball and his co-conspirator obtained two vehicles valued at over $60,000 and multiple pieces of heavy construction equipment valued at over $30,000 using the identity information of Victim 2.

As stated in his plea agreement, on February 5, 2019, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant on Ball’s luxury high rise in Baltimore where law enforcement seized multiple counterfeit identification documents including three fraudulent licenses, a card reader, re-encoder, bank white plastic card stock, hologram overlays, and a firearm which Ball was prohibited from possessing.

Investigators also discovered that Ball leased the apartment using a counterfeit identification document and the identifying information of another identity theft victim. Law enforcement would also go on to recover multiple pieces of the fraudulently obtained heavy equipment.

Ball was subsequently arrested and charged on a state level in connection with the fraudulent credit line scheme then was released on conditions.

As stated in the plea agreement, despite his pending state charges, Ball was not deterred and his fraudulent activity continued. In June and July 2020, Ball submitted fraudulent CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loan applications (PPP loans) and obtained $256,664 in government-backed PPP funds for purported businesses that did not exist in any legitimate capacity.

Included with each application was a document purporting to be a 2019 IRS Form W-3 Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements which was in fact not legitimate and contained false information concerning purported wages paid and purported number of employees of each business.

Each application also falsely affirmed that Ball was not on probation in light of a past conviction at the time of each application.

The PPP funds were then deposited in a bank account that Ball had opened using the identity information of another victim.

Ball also started the PPP loan application process for two additional fraudulent PPP loans from Bank 1 in the amounts of $113,258 and $231,078.000 for purported businesses he ran. These loans, however, ultimately did not close.

In total, Ball caused a loss of $750,000 and intended losses of over $1,450,000 and used the identifying information of more than 10 victims in connection with his schemes.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Independent

Man jailed for $1.4m student loan fraud after blowing cash at casino

A Louisiana man was convicted for posing as 180 students to obtain $1.4m in grants and loans before spending huge chunks of the cash at casinos.Elliott Sterling, of Baton Rouge, used the students personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them for classes at the city’s community college between 2017 and 2019, a court heard.Prosecutors say that Sterling took most of the money for himself and spent more than $253,000 in casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.Sterling, who was 32 when he was charged in 2020, represented himself in court and claimed he was innocent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Register Citizen

Maine man pleads not guilty to embezzling $1 million from Berlin business

A Maine man pleaded not guilty Tuesday after he was charged with embezzling more than $1 million from a Berlin-based business, according to federal prosecutors. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a 27-count indictment last week charging 63-year-old Edward Ziegler with fraud and tax offenses related to the embezzlement scheme. The Bridgton, Maine, resident was arrested March 16, a day after the grand jury returned the indictment, and he appeared in federal court in Hartford Tuesday. Ziegler was released on $100,000 bond, according to Leonard Boyle, the United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
BERLIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WebMD

More Than $8 Billion in COVID Aid Fraud Found, Justice Department Says

March 11, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Justice has identified a wide array of fraud and criminal activities tied to more than $8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, the department announced Thursday. In response, the department has appointed Kevin Chambers, previously associate deputy attorney general, as chief prosecutor for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

Fraudsters continue to use lottery scam to try to get more victims

Some scams come and go, but the lottery scam is always making the rounds. Fraudsters are still using it to try to get more victims. A viewer sent a letter her mother received to sister station WGAL. It says she won the Mega Millions Spanish sweepstakes and asks her to contact a claim agent.
LOTTERY
Government Technology

Feds Go After $19M in COVID Relief Fraud in Oregon

(TNS) — A Lebanon, Oregon, man was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally obtaining more than $4 million in coronavirus relief loans meant for struggling businesses and investing that money in rental properties and Tesla stock. A Portland man pleaded guilty after fraudulently obtaining nearly $900,000 in...
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Search And Seizure#Cares Act
Black Enterprise

Former Yale University Administrator Pleads Guilty To Stealing $40 Million From School To Live Lavishly

A former Yale University administrative employee pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of more than $40 million by reselling electronics purchased with school funds. According to a Department Of Justice press release, Jamie Petrone-Codrington, 42, the former director of finance and lead administrator at Yale Medical School’s department of emergency medicine, stole the money over eight years. She used the funds “for various personal expenses, including expensive cars, real estate and travel,” including three Connecticut properties she owned or co-owned.
COLLEGES
L'Observateur

New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on March 23, 2022 ISHAIS PRICE (“PRICE”), age 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, entered a plea of guilty today to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance, arising out of a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer occurring in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution conspiracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 21 pleaded guilty Friday today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. On Feb. 4, 2022, co-defendant Keisean Rockmore, 27, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, on Jan....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Telegraph

Woman pleads guilty to not providing medical care

COLLINSVILLE - A Belleville woman has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to administer life saving measures to a Collinsville nursing home. According to the Illinois State Police, licensed practical nurse Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct for not administering life saving measures to a resident living in the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Aug. 1, 2017.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WSMV

Clarksville business owner pleads guilty to fraud

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Clarksville business owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of tax evasion before a federal grand jury. According to the United States Attorney Mark Wildsain for the Middle District of Tennessee, Andrew Huy Nguyen, 54, admitted responsibility for a tax loss of more than $428,00 for his business.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lootpress.com

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Offense

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug offense. According to court documents, Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington. Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Black Enterprise

Former South African Student Sentenced to Five Years For Spending Money Erroneously Credited to Bank Account

A woman in South Africa has been sentenced to five years in jail after a bank mistakenly credited her account with approximately $1 million (in US Dollars). According to Face 2 Face Africa, South African student, Sibongile Mani was sentenced to spend five years in prison after she spent money from about $1 million that was credited to her bank account when she was supposed to be credited $100 in monthly food allowance almost 5 years ago. On June 1, 2017, Mani, at the time, was a student at South Africa’s Walter Sisulu University (WSU). She erroneously received a payment of about $1 million for her monthly food allowance.
AFRICA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy