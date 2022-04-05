ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Barber in Baltimore County receives the William Donald Schaefer award

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Abne2_0f0IvqyU00

When you think of a barbershop, does mentoring come to mind? Well, in Baltimore County, one barber made it his mission to not just offer haircuts but also guidance, and because of his efforts, he received a special award.

Joseph Benn is a barber and owner of Alexander's barbershop. To some he may be a barber who gives a great haircut, but for others he's a mentor and a guide for at-risk youth.

"I don't know where I would be in life without his advice. I just want to say thank you for being a father figure to me," said Devonte Williams one of Benn's mentees.

Benn got his start in mentoring by simply cutting hair and listening to the problems of his clients, but instead of them leaving with the same issues, Benn gave the solutions and helped them come up with a plan.

Soon his mentorship became known to many, and soon he was able to provide job skills, clothing and more to his clients.

"I met Joe when I was a kid in foster care. I didn't really have any guidance or know what I wanted to do in life until I met this him," said Donald Wilson, mentee.

Benn says everything he does is for the community. He has a goal to uplift the youth and help create a better Baltimore by starting with the next generation.

"I always tell people to be the change you want to be and never be afraid to ask for help," said Benn.

To honor his invaluable guidance, comptroller Franchot, awarded the extraordinary barber with the William Donald Schaefer helping people award.

"Joseph congratulations, you embody the altruistic motives that represent the foundation of the William Donald Schaefer helping people award. That's why it's an honor to present this," said Franchot.

Benn expressed a desire to one day open a nonprofit to reach more at-risk youth, but until then, Alexander's barbershop is always looking for mentees.

The barbers there say no matter the age there’s a chair for you.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Longtime WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71

WASHINGTON — Bruce Johnson, a beloved longtime WUSA9 anchor, died of a heart attack Sunday morning in Delaware. He was 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and four grandchildren. The legendary Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Donald Schaefer
WUSA9

Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

9 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore; Police Union Criticizes Mayor, Commissioner For ‘Lawlessness’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to nine shootings across the city from Friday to Sunday and more than 40 robberies. During that time, three people were killed. Violent Weekend—from Friday-Sunday in Baltimore City: three homicides, six non-fatal shootings and 44 robberies @wjz pic.twitter.com/6KV5OrB4bF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 4, 2022 The police union criticized Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, saying their “approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness.” Mayor Scott and PC Harrison's approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness. The good citizens of Baltimore don’t want what happened next to Little Italy last night (see video) and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbers
Maryland Reporter

The Bridge over Potomac is nearing completion

In March the US Department of Transportation ratified a long-expected $200 million credit to complete a major repair project on the bridge between Nice and Middleton. Maryland administration received money under a low-interest credit, thanks to the TIFIA program. The reconstruction of over 80 years old bridge began two years...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harborplace Acquired By Baltimore-Based Developer MCB Real Estate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we start a new chapter for Haborplace,” said Mayor Brandon Scott Tuesday during his State of the City address.  The Mayor announced Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate has reached an agreement to acquire Harborplace in Downtown Baltimore, pending court approval. The developer is promising big changes coming to the Inner Harbor. MCB Real Estate is led by managing partner, David Bramble.  “West Baltimore’s very own David has announced that he has the right to bring private investment for revitalizing Harbor Place,” said Mayor Scott, offering his administration’s full support to MCB and Bramble.  Harborplace opened in July, 1980, drawing...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
La Crosse Tribune

Coon Valley's Ken Phillips receives Vernon County Legion Firefighter of the Year Award

On March 17, Ken Phillips of Coon Creek Fire & Rescue was awarded the Vernon County American Legion Firefighter of the Year Award. Phillips is an assistant chief for Coon Creek Fire & Rescue and the training officer for the squad. He was nominated by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 and his nomination will now be forwarded the 7th District American Legion to be considered for the Wisconsin American Legion Firefighter of the Year.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that the Baltimore County has maintained triple-A bond ratings from all three major rating agencies, allowing the County to continue issuing bonds at the lowest possible interest rate-saving millions of dollars for County taxpayers. Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch Ratings, and S&P Global Ratings have each reaffirmed the County’s triple-A rating, making Baltimore … Continue reading "Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings" The post Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy