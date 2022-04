Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the Los Angeles Lakers road matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to right shoulder soreness. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Thursday. The Lakers listed Westbrook as questionable for the visit to the Bay. It would be only Westbrook’s second missed game of the 2021-22 season. He was held out of a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on the night before the trade deadline. As with the “lower back tightness” designation in that instance, Westbrook’s right shoulder soreness had not been previously disclosed by the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO