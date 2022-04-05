ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why 2022 New York Yankees are dangerously reliant on starting rotation progression

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvaz3_0f0Ivj2d00

The New York Yankees — once again — enter the 2022 MLB season in search of a way to finally win the American League pennant.

New York had a modest offseason in terms of improving its roster. They executed a multi-player trade that sent long-time catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. New York also traded Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres in favor of re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo .

The Yankees remain a legitimate threat to win the AL. That said, their roadmap to success has minimal, if any margin for error. Furthermore, it’s dangerously reliant on the progression of young and/or homegrown starting pitchers.

New York Yankees’ offense isn’t changing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mYxt_0f0Ivj2d00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have sported one of MLB’s best offenses in each of the last five seasons, and they will continue to do so in 2022. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Rizzo headline a productive, power-heavy lineup. Inconsistency and injuries are its Achilles heel.

Any positive development is offset by an equally effective negative. For instance, Judge and Stanton were healthy for the bulk of last season and consistently hit at an All-Star level. At the same time, Gleyber Torres had an anemic year at the plate and LeMahieu hit just .268 after being quite possibly the best leadoff hitter in the sport the previous two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have a handful of volatile everyday players. When healthy, Aaron Hicks is an excellent center fielder with power from both sides of the plate, but he struggles to get on base and has been held back by injuries.

Joey Gallo is a multidimensional player, but he hit .160 with the Yankees last season. Anthony Rizzo has declined a bit in offensive impact. The recently acquired Donaldson has left much to be desired at the plate of late.

This group possesses a great deal of slug, sound fielders and All-Stars, but their identity remains unchanged. Many of the same faces remain, which is fine. The problem is what they have to be accompanied by to win the AL.

Related: New York Yankees reportedly offered massive Aaron Judge contract extension worth $30-plus million

New York Yankees’ starting rotation is a mixed bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFnUb_0f0Ivj2d00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole is the best starting pitcher in the AL. Outside of the prolific right-hander, the reliability of manager Aaron Boone’s starting rotation is in question from both a health and proficiency standpoint.

Now, starting pitching is what kept the Yankees upright when they were ravaged by injuries last season. Nestor Cortes Jr. and Jordan Montgomery were plausible forces while Jameson Taillon turned a corner in the second half. Moving forward, though, it’s difficult to get a gauge on what the Yankees have at their disposal on the pitching front.

Cortes has made just 16 career MLB starts. Montgomery is coming off his first full season as a starter since 2017 and has dealt with a bevy of elbow injuries. Taillon is coming back from an ankle injury. Luis Severino hasn’t pitched a full season since 2018. Domingo German begins the 2022 season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Top pitching prospects Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Deivi Garcia have had their moments but never done enough for the Yankees to stick with them.

Many of the aforementioned pitchers were once highly touted prospects in the Yankees’ system. Last season, the Yankees got everything they could from those who were healthy. It was impressive, but it also has to be the basis for their collective performance next season.

The likes of Cortes, Montgomery and Severino have to provide length. In other words, they have to finish off hitters, induce weak contact and be the best version of themselves.

Related: Anthony Volpe ready to take over as the next New York Yankees great?

New York Yankees’ 2022 season is dangerously reliant on pitching progress

As previously alluded to, the Yankees’ offense is going to be a plausible force but little more. Their bullpen should at least remain a sturdy force with Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loaisiga, Michael King and Wandy Peralta leading the way. In short, New York’s success comes down to rotation progression.

The obstacle in the Yankees’ way isn’t themselves: it’s the AL East. The Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays all won 91-plus games last season. Tampa Bay is a well-oiled machine with depth, Boston has a similar roster makeup to the Yankees and Toronto has been a budding force for three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Se0QJ_0f0Ivj2d00 Also Read:
After quiet free agency, Yankees open vs. Trevor Story, Red Sox

Yes, an extra team has been added to the playoff field in both the American and National League. That said, the Yankees still have to get through three high-level teams in their division, which doesn’t include the Chicago White Sox and improved nature of the AL West.

The Yankees need something different to blossom, and starting pitching is their best bet. They’re deep in numbers with this unit, but that has been the case for the last five years. Now they officially need at least three of their homegrown arms to pitch up to their billing and in some cases build on their 2021 success. It’s daunting, especially since there aren’t any more veteran safety nets.

The Yankees have been the same team for five years. Something has to change for them to stand a chance in a stacked AL.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FOX Sports

Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather. All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York. Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Twitter map shows most states predict Yankees will win World Series

The New York Yankees are a popular pick to win the 2022 World Series heading into Opening Day. A map created by Betonline.ag based on geotagged Twitter data from the last 30 days, including over 120,000 tweets, shows that, by state, users most frequently tabbed the Yankees to win the World Series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#American League#The San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees and Red Sox play in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the season opener. New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy