Come Thursday, you can show just how much you love that Waffle House

Sure, people like to say they like Waffle House. But how much?

Adidas has come up with a way for late-night old-school food aficionados to wear their love: a $210 pair of Waffle House shoes.

"Eating at Waffle House is an experience and we wanted to capture that in the creation of this shoe," a press release from the sneaker manufacturer says. "The upper of this unique TOUR360 22 is an off-white “batter-like” colorway, similar to the batter that is constantly filling waffle irons at more than 1,900 Waffle House locations across the U.S. The familiar square shapes inside the waffles, normally the recipients of tasty toppings, are represented and embossed across the premium full-grain leather waterproof upper (one-year warranty) to give it an eye-catching design. Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right. The instantly recognizable yellow sign of Waffle House is also featured on the heel."

Beyond the upper, the shoe features special yellow sockliners with both the adidas and Waffle House logos.

"We also made a transparent outsole that captures that friendly – and sometimes generous – pour of maple syrup underneath our new SPIKEMORE traction system. We’re proud to offer this limited-edition in both men’s and women’s sizing as well," the release states.

Although it’s a limited menu item, you can order the shoe starting Thursday.