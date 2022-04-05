ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Californians keep moving to Nashville, a new perspective from LA anchor

By Erica Francis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZ3yh_0f0Itdoh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City’s explosive growth in many ways can be linked to the enormous amount of people relocating from California.

It’s a trend News 2 has been following. A trend now so strong that our sister station in Los Angeles, KTLA, sent a crew to Nashville to see what all the fuss is about. Glen Walker will be putting together a story, or two, to share with the LA area.

Garth Brooks to open honky tonk on Broadway

So, we decided we’d take the opportunity and interview him about what he’s hearing about people leaving the Golden State for a shot in Music City.

“It actually seems for the first time ever, California is losing population,” Walker said. “It’s always growing every year, and I think it was last year, around 168,000 people left California- the population is decreasing. Where are they going? Turns out, a lot of them are coming to Tennessee in the Nashville area.”

Real estate agent, Jeff Checko said the first big relocation from California started materializing when Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election.

Already weary of their states fiscal and social policies, COVID-19, and 2020 politics started pushing people Southeast even more.

Now, realtors admit California is our most popular inbound state.

“I think politics has a lot to do with it. Covid kind of shut things down, while things were open here, and I think a lot of people that were working from home work from home here, even though they can work for a company in California,” Walker said.

He added another big factor at play here is price. “It’s a market that’s hard to buy a house,” Walker said, talking about California. “A lot of times the structure will be a two-bedroom house, and you’ll pay over a million dollars for it. Sometimes you’re looking at it ‘you gotta be kidding me, you’re paying for the dirt.'”

So, they sell that million dollar house and move here where there’s no state income tax and the median price for a home is just $446,000, less than half of their home sale price.

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

“If they have enough equity in their home, they can sell home in LA or Greater LA area and move here and almost pay cash. Sometimes they do pay cash. Sometimes they have a much smaller mortgage,” Walker said.

They’re getting way more bang for their buck.

Checko is taking note, saying about a third of those looking at luxury properties in Nashville are Californians, who have more willingness to pay in a competitive situation.

As Walker’s time in Nashville comes to a close, he said he’s learned a lot, and perhaps there’s something we can learn from him. “I think your big concern here is Nashville not turning into L.A., which is urban sprawl.”

He continued, “You don’t want cement between here Franklin, and that’s what L.A. is. You drive outside the city, and you keep driving and driving and nothing ever changes.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Walker also said it’s important for infrastructure and education systems to keep up with the growth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 32

Jana Bowlen
1d ago

Well they are bringing there green living here l live next door to a farm and they are wanting to put a solar farm on it we don’t need that this is farm land not solar country keep it in California please 😡😡

Reply(2)
10
rebe
1d ago

Well I hope they leave their liberal views in california before moving to Nashville!!!

Reply(7)
45
Penny
1d ago

We live in the middle of nowhere in rural East TN-we aren’t near a path from anywhere to anywhere, near an airport or any sort of travel destination. Yet I see a new CA tag almost every day on my little country back road. We also see a lot of IL, WA, CO and MI

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Nashville, TN
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Walker
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Perspective#Infrastructure#Real Estate Brokerage#Californians#News 2#Ktla#Covid
mansionglobal.com

California Home Once Owned by Cindy Crawford Lists for $99.5 Million

Retired hedge funder Adam Weiss is listing his home in Malibu, Calif., for $99.5 million. A Malibu, Calif., beach house that was once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford is coming on the market for $99.5 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. The...
TENNIS
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy