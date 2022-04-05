Bowlsby to Step Down as Big 12 Commissioner

Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
Few things in college football cause more debate and backlash than overrated coaches lists. A new one from FanSided’s Connor Muldowney will surely do just that. Muldowney has chosen to rank his top 10 most overrated college football coaches going into the 2022 season, and trust us, there are some big names on this list. Right at the top is Penn State’s James Franklin.
For the eighth consecutive week, Oklahoma stands atop the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 poll. UCLA jumps to the #2 position after a weekend sweep over Oregon; Virginia Tech falls one spot to #3 after a 2-1 showing in a three-game series against UCF. After a 3-0 showing in a...
FAYETTEVILLE — Hours after assistant coach Clay Moser announced his departure Wednesday, Arkansas basketball announced the promotion of Anthony Ruta to fill the position.
Ruta had been director of basketball operations since 2019. Coach Eric Musselman brought him to the Razorbacks' staff from Nevada. There, Ruta also served as director of operations under Musselman before being promoted to assistant coach for two seasons.
...
Baylor football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Baylor schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Baylor Football Schedule: Who do the Bears have to play on the road?. The Bears have a few layup non-conference games, but they make up for it by going on...
The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The incident happened after Arizona beat UCLA in a battle of top ten teams. That's when Bruins player Mac Etienne, who didn't play because of an injury, spit into the McKale Center crowd, appearing to target 21-year-old Wildcat fan Zak Freeland. Etienne was cited for...
Kate Popovec is the new head coach of the Bradley University women’s basketball team. Popovec has spent the past five seasons on the coaching staff at Northwestern, her alma mater. She has served as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator and was promoted to associate head coach before the start of last season.
After only one season at UTEP, assistant coach Butch Pierre is heading to Wichita State to join Isaac Brown's staff, first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. For the Shockers, this move comes after assistant coach Lou Gudino accepted a similar position at Ball State earlier today. Coach Brown wasted no time and hired Pierre as Gudino's replacement.
Monday night’s NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship game provided a big boost to its cable provider, with ratings not seen in years. What Happened: The championship game saw the Kansas Jayhawks defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels with a score of 72 to 69. The game aired on...
AUBURN — For the last weekend of the college basketball season, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was in New Orleans for the Final Four and for sophomore Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Pearl returned to Auburn reflecting on the season — which included the Tigers' rise...
When Bob Bowlsby took over as the Big 12 commissioner, the conference was fresh off losing four programs to three different conferences, most notably the Missouri Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies to the SEC. Flash forward nine years and another pair of Big 12 schools will be bolting to the SEC, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns moving no later than the 2025 season.
For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
