ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Former jail deputy sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution while off-duty

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7Vbn_0f0Is2Xo00

A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been sentenced for promoting prostitution while off-duty.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wallace Waliczek. 55 of Lancaster, was sentenced in Lancaster Town Court to three years of probation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Waliczek's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The district attorney's office said an investigation into Waliczek began following the arrest of his wife, Melissa A. Waliczek, 32 of Lancaster. She was arrested on August 16, 2019 and charged with one count of prostitution after she allegedly posted an online advertisement seeking money in exchange for sexual relations.

According to the district attorney's office, an undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded and arranged a meeting at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street and the evidence showed Wallace was present at the time and observed the transaction while sitting in another vehicle. Wallace, who was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution in the fourth degree in January.

The case against Melissa Waliczek remains pending in human trafficking court.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Lancaster, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Crime#Lancaster Town Court
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy