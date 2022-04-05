Severe Weather Statement issued for Dougherty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS .Strong northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH will develop today in the wake of yesterday evening`s cold front passage. These winds will stream much drier air into the region with relative humidity values ranging from 17 to 26 percent this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 180, 201, 215, 216, 259, 260, 261, and 262. * WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity will range from 13 to 24 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

