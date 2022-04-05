WV ranked 42 Worst State for Remote Work

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study from WalletHub has determined that West Virginia is the 42nd worst place to work from home in the nation.

As of the beginning of 2022, around 20% of all professional jobs in the country were remote. Despite this, not everyone’s work-from-home conditions have been all that great. They often have to contend with costs, comfort and security.

To determine their rankings, WalletHub evaluated two key dimensions, “Work Environment” and “Living Environment.” Between those dimensions were 12 weighted metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the best.

Then the weighted average across all metrics for each state was used to calculate its overall score.

West Virginia was ranked 35th in Work Environment and 37th in Living Environment, resulting in a Total Score of 49.43, 17.32 points below the #1 ranked New Jersey.

Best States for Remote Work

Overall Rank State Total Score Work Environment Living Environment 1 New Jersey 66.75 5 11 42 West Virginia 49.43 35 37 51 Alaska 34.74 50 49 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Work Environment – Total Points: 60

Share of Workers Working from Home: Triple Weight (~22.50 Points)

Share of Potential Telecommuters: Double Weight (~15.00 Points)

Note: Potential telecommuters are considered to be those in occupations classified as conducive to telecommuting: executive, administrative, managerial; professional specialty; technicians and related; sales; and administrative support.

Households' Internet Access: Double Weight (~15.00 Points)

Note: This composite metric measures both the share of households with a broadband subscription and the share of households with access to broadband speeds greater than 25 Mbps.

Cybersecurity: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)

Note: This composite metric measures the number of internet crime victims per capita, the average amount lost as a result of internet crime and the cybersecurity risk index.

Living Environment – Total Points: 40

Average Retail Price of Electricity: Full Weight (~4.21 Points)

Access to Low-priced Internet Plan: Full Weight (~4.21 Points)

Note: This metrics refers to low-priced broadband plans and it is a composite metric that includes: Cable DSL Fiber

Internet Cost: Double Weight (~8.42 Points)

Note: This metrics refers to the price per MBPS and it is a composite metric that includes: Cable DSL Fiber

Median Square Footage per Average Number of Persons in a Household: Double Weight (~8.42 Points)

Share of Detached Housing Units: Full Weight (~4.21 Points)

Average Home Square Footage: Full Weight (~4.21 Points)

Share of for Sale Homes with Lot Greater than 1,000 Square Feet: Half Weight (~2.11 Points)

Share of for Sale Homes with Swimming Pool: Full Weight (~4.21 Points)

West Virginia was also ranked 47th in “Share of Population Working From Home (Pre-COVID)”, ranked 5th in “Share of Potential Telecommuters” and 48th in “Household Internet Access.”

