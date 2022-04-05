ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drake: Live music entertainment coming to Downtown Amherst

By Jillian Andrews
AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Town of Amherst is just three weeks away from the grand opening of a new entertainment venue.

This space will be called The Drake . Additionally, the venue will be making good use of the building that was formerly home to High Horse brewery which closed right before the pandemic started in March 2020.

Pedestrian accidents lead UMass to seek help to improve safety

The Drake will be located on the second floor of the building which is located right on Pleasant Street in the heart of the downtown area. The Downtown Amherst Foundation is the driving force behind the space that is currently being renovated. The organization is a nonprofit that’s purpose is to bring arts and culture to the downtown area.

22News spoke with Gabrielle Gould, the Executive Director of the foundation, and she said they’re hoping the venue will help give Amherst a bigger spot on the map as a destination, “My goal is to bring between 130 to 240 people into Amherst on a nightly basis, to have an experience here and get to know our community as a place to live to visit and enjoy.”

Once complete, the venue will be equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and audio. There will be a full-service bar, and the space will feature both seated and dance floor configurations. A soft opening on April 26th will feature a local jazz group from Northampton. That will prelude the grand opening weekend beginning on the 28th.

