ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hill County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
County
Ben Hill County, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
County
Worth County, GA
City
Norman Park, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Adel, GA
County
Mitchell County, GA
County
Tift County, GA
City
Rochelle, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
City
Nashville, GA
City
Lakeland, GA
City
Lenox, GA
County
Berrien County, GA
County
Turner County, GA
City
Brooks, GA
City
Riverside, GA
County
Lanier County, GA
County
Irwin County, GA
County
Thomas County, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
County
Brooks County, GA
City
Ty Ty, GA
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Central Georgia#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch#Tift#Turner
natureworldnews.com

Forecasters Issued a Tornado Warning for Sections of the Gulf Coast Region

By early next week, millions of Americans will be at danger of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, big hail, and devastating winds. The southern Plains, Southeast, and Gulf Coast states will be the most vulnerable, with two waves of severe storms expected in the following days. The first round...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Tornado Update in South Carolina, One Dead in Texas

The newest epidemic of tornadoes and other extreme storms is advancing across the South, taking down trees and power lines, turning vehicles over, and ripping roofs off homes, from a deadly disaster in Texas to a tornado alert in South Carolina and devastation in numerous states. The tornado emergency. According...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, central Berrien, northwestern Lanier, Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and Brooks Counties through 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sparks to near Boston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Morven, Cecil, Grooverville, Barretts, New Lois, Massee, Greggs and Allenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Calhoun; Colquitt; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Mitchell; Randolph; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA, FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, AND 146 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 % * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
Tuscaloosa Thread

Heads Up: Possible Severe Weather Invades Central, West Alabama on Tuesday

We have been closely monitoring for the last several days a system that has the potential to bring severe weather to the southern region starting today in portions of Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas. Then Tuesday, this same system will impact Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Then it will move into Georgia, South & North Carolina, and Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Severe weather outbreak set to slam the South

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy