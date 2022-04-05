Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Calhoun; Colquitt; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Mitchell; Randolph; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA, FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, AND 146 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 % * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BAKER COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO