Groundbreaking poet, editor, critic, and activist Charles Bernstein is the author or editor of nearly 100 books, including his latest, “Topsy-Turvy.”. “Not set out to be a book about the pandemic,” The Bookseller states in its review of the tome, “this rowdy collection of poems, performances, and translations nevertheless speaks volumes about the upside-down world we have all found ourselves living in.”

DELAWARE, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO