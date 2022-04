With Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn out long-term, the team signed veteran Johnny Cueto in hopes of providing some rotation depth. Lynn is expected to be out more than a month, and while Cueto will not offer immediate relief as he’ll likely have to report to the minors for a tune-up start or two (or extended spring training), he does offer the White Sox something they did not have much of before — rotation depth in the back end.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO