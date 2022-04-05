ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NY

Forest rangers rescue hiker in Greene County

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

WINDHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued a hiker in the Elm Ridge Wild Forest in Windham. The rescue happened the night of April 2 into the morning of April 3.

How to avoid bear conflicts in New York

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., forest rangers received a call about a hiker who was vomiting and unable to continue hiking. Ranger made contact with the 77-year-old from Farmingdale, who was experiencing nausea and weakness.

Rangers provided hot fluids and food and started a fire to warm him. The hiker eventually recovered enough strength to continue. Rangers carried his pack and helped him out of the woods.

Man arrested on drug charges in Catskill
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7QUt_0f0IpE5U00
    Forest rangers rescue hiker in Elm Ridge Wild Forest (DEC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGfkN_0f0IpE5U00
    Forest rangers rescue hiker in Elm Ridge Wild Forest (DEC)

Rangers provided a courtesy transport to the hiker’s vehicle at the East Windham trailhead. Resources were clear at 2:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Greene County Grave Thefts

An initiative to install security cameras in a Linton cemetery has been denied - one resident says the fight is not over. We have an update regarding a Greene County grave theft story we've been following. One of the family members affected by the theft proposed a security measure to the Linton City Council last week. Here's what they said...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Windham, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
East Windham, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested during traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges during a traffic stop in Catskill. New York State Police said Angelo Salvatore, 38, of Catskill, and Michael Scalice, 35, of Red Hook, were arrested on April 4. On Monday around 2:45 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on West Bridge […]
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Rangers#Catskill Forest#Dec#Nexstar Media Inc
Lite 98.7

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
SHAWANGUNK, NY
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy