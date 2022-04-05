Sheriff says Mandeville homeowner finds man sleeping in house after he crashed car

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO